Russian drones attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: petrol station destroyed
A Russian drone attack has destroyed the last petrol station operated by OKKO, a Ukrainian network of petrol stations, cafes, car washes and shops, in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.
Source: OKKO on X (Twitter)
Quote: "The one that continued operating and refuelling despite daily attacks with guided aerial bombs and missiles. Until recently, it remained an island of calm and a place of strength for many locals, especially for our defenders."
Details: OKKO reported no fatalities among the staff members of the petrol station.
Background: Due to the risk of Russian strikes, OKKO petrol station networks try to operate "with very minimal fuel reserves". Although this is not optimal from a logistical perspective and results in higher prices, the company says it proves effective during attacks.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!