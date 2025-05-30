Russian drones attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: petrol station destroyed

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Screenshot from a video by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast

A Russian drone attack has destroyed the last petrol station operated by OKKO, a Ukrainian network of petrol stations, cafes, car washes and shops, in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: OKKO on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The one that continued operating and refuelling despite daily attacks with guided aerial bombs and missiles. Until recently, it remained an island of calm and a place of strength for many locals, especially for our defenders."

Advertisement:

Details: OKKO reported no fatalities among the staff members of the petrol station.

Background: Due to the risk of Russian strikes, OKKO petrol station networks try to operate "with very minimal fuel reserves". Although this is not optimal from a logistical perspective and results in higher prices, the company says it proves effective during attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!