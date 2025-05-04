Russia loses two warplanes, 1,340 troops and 11 tanks in 24 hours
Russian forces have lost two warplanes, 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and 11 tanks in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote from the General Staff: "Due to the continuous flow of updated intelligence, certain figures for total Russian losses have been revised: tanks, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defence systems, drones, missiles and special equipment. The overall total has been adjusted, while daily losses continue to be reported as usual."
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 956,810 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 10,758 (+11) tanks;
- 22,403 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,327 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,376 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,155 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,860 (+163) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,141 (+129) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,870 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
