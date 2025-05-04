All Sections
Russia loses two warplanes, 1,340 troops and 11 tanks in 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 07:56
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost two warplanes, 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and 11 tanks in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Due to the continuous flow of updated intelligence, certain figures for total Russian losses have been revised: tanks, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defence systems, drones, missiles and special equipment. The overall total has been adjusted, while daily losses continue to be reported as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 956,810 (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 10,758 (+11) tanks;
  • 22,403 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,327 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,376 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,155 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,860 (+163) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 47,141 (+129) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,870 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

