Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
A Russian strike damaged the Dream Town shopping centre in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 May.
Source: Head of Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv
Details: Russian drones struck Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, damaging the facade of the Dream Berry shopping centre (the purple section of Dream Town).
The centre's owner, Harik Korohodskyi, said none of the employees had been injured.
Photos released by Ukraine's National Police show damaged cars outside the centre and a partially destroyed facade.
Dream Town stated that Dream Berry will remain open, though only a few shops are currently operating. Silpo, COMFY, JYSK, Foxtrot and Sport Life are open, with updates on other shops to follow.
The neighbouring Dream Yellow shopping centre is operating as usual.
Background: Fires broke out in Kyiv as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris, injuring two children and three women.
