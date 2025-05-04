Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the latest nighttime Russian attack, stressing that Ukraine needs a genuine ceasefire and is ready for it.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy reported that firefighters in Kyiv had extinguished fires after Russian drones struck residential areas on the night of 3-4 May. He also noted that a student accommodation in Cherkasy had caught fire.

The Ukrainian leader added that most of the 165 drones launched by Russia overnight were Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions, which targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on 9 May while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism...

... A real ceasefire is necessary. Ukraine is ready for silence to begin on any day – but for no less than a month, to bring the war to an end. If there’s silence, it must be every day."

Background: On the night of 3-4 May, Russian drones struck Kyiv, sparking fires and causing destruction in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The attack injured 11 people, including 2 children.

