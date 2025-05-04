All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 10:58
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the latest nighttime Russian attack, stressing that Ukraine needs a genuine ceasefire and is ready for it.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy reported that firefighters in Kyiv had extinguished fires after Russian drones struck residential areas on the night of 3-4 May. He also noted that a student accommodation in Cherkasy had caught fire.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian leader added that most of the 165 drones launched by Russia overnight were Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions, which targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on 9 May while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism...

Advertisement:

... A real ceasefire is necessary. Ukraine is ready for silence to begin on any day – but for no less than a month, to bring the war to an end. If there’s silence, it must be every day."

Background: On the night of 3-4 May, Russian drones struck Kyiv, sparking fires and causing destruction in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. The attack injured 11 people, including 2 children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Zelenskyyattack
Advertisement:
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar
Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, damage reported – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian aircraft in one day
Hungarian foreign minister responds to Zelenskyy's criticism of EU accession veto
Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections
RECENT NEWS
14:03
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
13:27
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
13:13
Putin "hopes" Russia will not need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
12:45
Slovak PM Fico criticises Zelenskyy's comment about risks of being in Moscow on 9 May
12:34
Czechia expects Zelenskyy – Prague Castle closed to visitors
12:29
Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's depot and office in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast – photos
11:36
Orbán to Zelenskyy: President in Kyiv doesn't decide what Hungarian people think
10:58
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
10:46
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
10:20
Latest data show 34 injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: