Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's depot and office in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Nova Poshta

A Russian UAV has severely damaged a Nova Poshta postal office and depot in the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, leading to possible delivery delays. [Nova Poshta is the largest private postal operator in Ukraine – ed.]

Source: press service for Nova Poshta on Telegram

Details: "Last night, a Russian UAV struck a Nova Poshta office and depot in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. The attack caused a large-scale fire," the company reported.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Nova Poshta

The fire resulted in the destruction of customer parcels, and the company has promised to reimburse their value.

There were no people at the scene at the time of the strike, so no casualties were reported.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Nova Poshta

Nova Poshta stated that deliveries to Izium and nearby settlements could be delayed throughout the week.

Background: A Russian strike damaged the Dream Town shopping centre in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 May.

