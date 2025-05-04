All Sections
Putin "hopes" Russia will not need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 13:13
Putin hopes Russia will not need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russia "had no need" to use nuclear weapons during its invasion of Ukraine, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said he hopes that this will remain the case.

Source: Putin in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin

Details: In a film made to mark the 25th anniversary of Putin’s time in power, he claims that during the war "they tried to provoke Russia, they wanted us to make mistakes".

Putin also stated that Russia has enough forces and resources to "bring the war in Ukraine to a logical conclusion" and "with a result that is acceptable for Russia", without need to use nuclear weapons.

Putin also stated that "reconciliation with the Ukrainian part of the Russian people" is inevitable in the future.

Background: The Washington Post editor Bob Woodward wrote in his book War that in early autumn 2022, American intelligence estimated the likelihood of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at 50% amid failures on the battlefield.

Putinnuclear weapons
