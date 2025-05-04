All Sections
Czechia expects Zelenskyy – Prague Castle closed to visitors

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 4 May 2025, 12:34
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel is set to host a foreign state leader on Sunday, most likely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Czech news website Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Prague Castle, the residence of the Czech president, has been closed to visitors for the day. The official reason has not been disclosed, but unofficially it is known that the visit of a foreign leader, specifically President Zelenskyy, will take place on Sunday.

It is expected that Zelenskyy's plane will arrive around noon local time. Dozens of police officers will monitor his arrival.

Background:

  • Pavel visited Ukraine on 20 and 21 March this year, marking his second visit to the country since taking office. During this visit, he also met with President Zelenskyy.
  • Zelenskyy was in Prague in July 2023, but his visit was not announced in advance.

Read more: Czech president on guarantees for Ukraine, concessions and the risk of war with NATO

