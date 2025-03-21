Czech president arrives in Kyiv

Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Office of the President of the Republic

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 21 March as part of his two-day visit to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the office of the Czech president

Quote: "Czech President Petr Pavel has arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday 21 March."

Details: The day before, Pavel visited Odesa when Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.

The Czech president met in Odesa with Oleksii Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Reconstruction, the leadership of Odesa Oblast, and representatives of the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

They discussed further support for the oblast, which is located right on the front line.

Quote from the Office of the President of Czechia: "So far, Czechia has provided aid in the form of combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile phone jammers and medical equipment such as lung ventilators and medical beds."

In January 2025, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that the country was seeking the support of other EU countries to organise a new initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

In late February, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová said that exports of military equipment to Ukraine had increased by at least a third last year.

