All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Czech president arrives in Kyiv

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 March 2025, 10:40
Czech president arrives in Kyiv
Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Office of the President of the Republic

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 21 March as part of his two-day visit to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the office of the Czech president

Quote: "Czech President Petr Pavel has arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday 21 March."

Advertisement:

Details: The day before, Pavel visited Odesa when Russian troops launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.

The Czech president met in Odesa with Oleksii Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Reconstruction, the leadership of Odesa Oblast, and representatives of the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

They discussed further support for the oblast, which is located right on the front line.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Office of the President of Czechia: "So far, Czechia has provided aid in the form of combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile phone jammers and medical equipment such as lung ventilators and medical beds."

Background: 

  • In January 2025, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that the country was seeking the support of other EU countries to organise a new initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
  • In late February, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová said that exports of military equipment to Ukraine had increased by at least a third last year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaKyivdiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Czechia
Czech president visits Odesa during Russian large-scale attack – photo
Czech president confident his people will take up arms in event of war
Czechs finish fundraising for Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine's defence
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: