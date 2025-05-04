Russians kill man and injure three others in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A man was killed and three more people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday 4 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the afternoon, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 54-year-old man was killed… The attack sparked two fires. A house and an outbuilding caught fire."

Details: Lysak also reported that on Sunday morning the Russians had launched drones at the town of Marhanets in the Nikopol district. Three people were injured – two men aged 39 and 68 and a 75-year-old woman. All were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!