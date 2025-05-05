All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 116 UAVs overnight

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 May 2025, 09:14
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 116 UAVs overnight
Ukrainian soldier downs a Russian air target. Stock photo: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones on the night of 4-5 May. In addition, the Russians launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast against Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 42 attack UAVs.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Iskander missiles targeting Sumy Oblast were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the attack drones and decoy drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo, as well as the temporarily occupied town of Primorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, 42 Shahed-type UAVs had been confirmed shot down in the east, north and south of Ukraine.

Twenty-one decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Ukraine’s Sumy and Donetsk oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceRusso-Ukrainian wardronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
air defence
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: