Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 116 UAVs overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones on the night of 4-5 May. In addition, the Russians launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast against Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 42 attack UAVs.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Iskander missiles targeting Sumy Oblast were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the attack drones and decoy drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo, as well as the temporarily occupied town of Primorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As of 09:00, 42 Shahed-type UAVs had been confirmed shot down in the east, north and south of Ukraine.

Twenty-one decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Ukraine’s Sumy and Donetsk oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

