Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
Russian forces shelled the village of Ivanopillia in the Kostiantynivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast using tubed artillery on the morning of 5 May, killing one man and injuring two others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One killed and two injured – these are the initial consequences of the shelling of Ivanopillia in the Kostiantynivka hromada. This morning, Russians shelled the village with tubed artillery and killed a 44-year-old man."
Details: Filashkin added that at least four houses were damaged. The full aftermath of the attack is still being confirmed.
Filashkin urged residents to evacuate from dangerous areas in a timely manner.
The oblast military administration reported that as of the morning of 5 May, five people were injured in the city of Pokrovsk, two in Zarichne and three in Druzhkivka.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 55 times. A total of 107 people, including 12 children, have been evacuated from the frontline area.
