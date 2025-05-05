All Sections
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 May 2025, 13:37
The village of Ivanopillia on the map. Screenshot: visicom

Russian forces shelled the village of Ivanopillia in the Kostiantynivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast using tubed artillery on the morning of 5 May, killing one man and injuring two others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One killed and two injured – these are the initial consequences of the shelling of Ivanopillia in the Kostiantynivka hromada. This morning, Russians shelled the village with tubed artillery and killed a 44-year-old man."

Details: Filashkin added that at least four houses were damaged. The full aftermath of the attack is still being confirmed.

Filashkin urged residents to evacuate from dangerous areas in a timely manner.

The oblast military administration reported that as of the morning of 5 May, five people were injured in the city of Pokrovsk, two in Zarichne and three in Druzhkivka.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 55 times. A total of 107 people, including 12 children, have been evacuated from the frontline area.

