Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast, killing person

The Russians conducted a drone strike on the Odesa district on the night of 5-6 May. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed and one person has been killed in the attack.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Russian strike on the Odesa district, including residential buildings."

Details: Kiper said fires had broken out at several locations.

A dead body was found at one of the scenes.

