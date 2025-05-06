Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast, killing person
Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 00:06
The Russians conducted a drone strike on the Odesa district on the night of 5-6 May. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed and one person has been killed in the attack.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Russian strike on the Odesa district, including residential buildings."
Details: Kiper said fires had broken out at several locations.
A dead body was found at one of the scenes.
