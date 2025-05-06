Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 07:25
Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 959,500 (+1,430) military personnel;
- 10,766 (+3) tanks;
- 22,416 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,431 (+61) artillery systems;
- 1,378 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,155 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,142 (+145) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,353 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,873 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!