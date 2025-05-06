Volunteers responsible for up to 10% of weapons purchased for Ukrainian troops, says arms manufacturers council

Up to 10% of Ukraine's defence procurement is reported to be conducted by volunteers.

Source: Ihor Fedirko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Council, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency; Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote from Fedirko: "At the beginning of the war, there were cases when private defence companies received half of their sales through the volunteer movement. Now, of course, this share is smaller, with volunteers making up about 10% of defence procurement."

Details: Fedirko added that this does not impact the planning of the production process. He explained that this percentage is highly volatile, rising sharply during moments of tragedy when people donate actively to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and falling once the public's shock subsides.

However, he emphasised that the advantage of volunteer procurement lies in its mobility. As a result, the volunteer movement should not be underestimated, as it will remain an important factor for the foreseeable future.

Fedirko also commented on direct contracts with the military, noting that this year's allocations have increased significantly.

Quote: "Brigades and military units are already starting to play a significant role in the overall structure of private procurement. However, it's still difficult to assess this movement, as the process is only in its early stages."

Details: Meanwhile, he added that companies are already establishing departments to visit military units, showcase their products and negotiate supplies.

Background: Nova Poshta, the largest private courier company in Ukraine, and the Come Back Alive Foundation, a Ukrainian non-governmental military charity, raised UAH 309 million (approximately US$7.4 million) through a joint project to fund electronic warfare, electronic signals intelligence assets and first-person view drones for Ukraine's defenders of the sky.

