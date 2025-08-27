The elusive contract: why a 68-year-old Briton keeps knocking on the doors of Ukrainian army recruitment centres

In the spring of 1982, forces from the UK armed forces’ Royal Marines set off for the Falkland Islands to fight the Argentinians.

The Battle of Two Sisters was one of the defining engagements of the ten-week-long war. Among the troops who took part in the operation was a 25-year-old Englishman named Steve Martin.

The Royal Marines succeeded in taking control of Two Sisters Ridge within a day. Later, UK forces carried out a landing operation and recaptured the Falkland Islands’ capital, Port Stanley, from the Argentinians, and soon after that, they secured victory in the war.

Steve Martin served in the Royal Marines for four years. He started as a private and was later promoted to lance corporal

The former Royal Marines commando is now 68 and retired, but he has no intention of hunkering down in the village where he lives in the south of England. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, he has been supporting Ukrainian soldiers – delivering drones, Starlink systems, generators and charging stations to the front line.

Steve has also been persistently knocking on the doors of Ukraine’s recruitment centres, determined to join the defence forces. And although he’s been turned down everywhere because of his age, he refuses to give up hope.

Prior to Russia’s invasion in 2014, Steve’s knowledge of Ukraine was limited to the Chornobyl disaster. But when Russia occupied Crimea, his outlook changed completely.

"I was furious because the West had promised to help Ukraine if there was a war, but they did nothing to stop Putin when he annexed Crimea. I think that was the West’s first big mistake," Steve says indignantly.

Steve was back home after a recent trip to Ukraine, so we spoke via video call. Our conversation was in English, but from time to time, he would exclaim "Slava Ukraini!" [Glory to Ukraine – ed.] with an excellent Ukrainian accent.

Steve talked to Ukrainska Pravda about his support for Ukrainians, why he wants to fight against the Russians, and the steps he is taking to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The road to the front line

"I support Ukraine because no other war has ever made me feel such a strong desire to help," Steve admits.

He has a blue and yellow trident [the Ukrainian coat of arms – ed.] tattooed on his arm, a wardrobe full of clothes featuring Ukrainian symbols, and the flags of various units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hanging on the walls in his home.

In late February 2022, Steve began looking around for like-minded people in the south of England who were helping Ukrainians. Within a few months, he had joined a group in Bournemouth.

The organisation’s director suggested that Steve help deliver two SUVs to Ukraine, loaded with humanitarian aid – food and medical supplies – for the soldiers. One vehicle had already been paid for, but the second still needed to be purchased. Steve quickly raised the funds in the UK, added some of his own money, and bought the vehicle.

Steve Martin delivering an SUV from the UK to Ukrainian soldiers

In June, Steve and the charity’s head set off for Ukraine in the vehicles, which were packed full of aid. The journey from Bournemouth to Dnipro, where they handed the cars over to Ukrainian soldiers, took about a week.

The Ukrainian soldiers told the volunteers that they were in desperate need of drones, as technological warfare on the battlefield was rapidly intensifying. As soon as Steve returned home, he began buying Mavic drones for Ukrainian soldiers. He even obtained a licence to pilot this model so that he could test the drones before they were sent to Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Steve has delivered over 30 drones to Ukrainian units, most of them bought with his own money.

Steve’s first trip to Ukraine. Bucha, 2022

On one occasion when Steve was delivering drones and aid to some soldiers, he spent the night with them at their position in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. To the roar of shelling and the clinking of vodka glasses, a small British-Ukrainian circle discussed the war late into the night.

"I didn’t feel too great the next morning – not like the soldiers. These lads know how to drink, but I don’t," the volunteer laughs.

But suddenly Steve’s smile fades.

"One of the commanders – a young lad who was with us that night in Kostiantynivka – was later killed by a Russian sniper."

A contract with the Ukrainian military

Whizz! Whizz! Whizz! An FPV drone darts from room to room, dodging furniture before shooting out the window of a cosy country house in the south of England. At the controls is a silver-haired, well-built man – Steve Martin. It’s a scene his family and neighbours witnessed almost daily in the first few months of 2025.

Back in September 2024, Steve visited a drone operators’ training centre in the west of Ukraine. He was so fascinated by the FPV pilots’ work that he decided to take a course himself. The instructors advised him to gain basic experience flying these drones on his own first, and then to come back for professional training.

After several months of self-study, Steve travelled from the UK to Ukraine to become a certified drone operator.

Training at the UAV Operators’ Training Centre

Having completed the course, the 68-year-old decided to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that he could keep flying FPVs – this time on the front line.

Steve’s family were less than thrilled about this. His wife of 13 years even threatened to divorce him. But eventually, he managed to explain to her why he felt compelled to put on a Ukrainian uniform.

"I want to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia because I’m a soldier. And I don’t agree with what Putin is doing to Ukrainians and to your country. I’d give my life if I knew it would make a difference," the British volunteer says. "My family seem to accept me as I am."

During the training courses, several soldiers encouraged Steve to sign a contract with their units.

"They gave me the contact details for a soldier with the alias Paskuda, who was supposed to help with the paperwork. I went to see him in Kyiv, gave him my details and filled in the application. Three days later, Paskuda told me they couldn’t accept me because I was too old," Steve recalls with obvious disappointment.

The mobilisation age in Ukraine is currently 25-60. Recently, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law allowing citizens over 60 to voluntarily sign contracts with the defence forces, but this only applies to Ukrainians. This is paradoxical given that with mobilisation falling short, recruiters are being forced to turn away highly motivated volunteers who have undergone the necessary physical and professional training.

Next Steve tried his luck in Lviv, where he had an interview with the commander of a local recruitment centre. He explained that he wanted to be an FPV pilot but would also consider other roles, such as operating armoured vehicles. The commander’s response was encouraging: "I don’t see any obstacles to you signing a contract with the Ukrainian army."

But a week later, the commander stunned Steve with the news that an English-speaking foreign national could not be accepted for service.

Steve Martin with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

While he was waiting for a reply from the Lviv recruitment centre, Steve met quite a few Ukrainian soldiers who were undergoing rehabilitation at the Superhumans Centre.

"Pablo, a Polish guy, fought near Kursk [in Russia – ed.]. During the fighting, he stepped on a landmine and lost a leg. Another lad had lost a leg and both arms in battle. These fighters have sacrificed so much in the struggle against the Russians. What I saw at Superhumans was horrific," Steve says.

Before leaving for the UK, Steve submitted an application to sign up with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, Steve continues to support the Drone Operators’ Training Centre financially. The centre not only trains soldiers to fly drones, but also manufactures FPVs for use on the front line. And he’s already planning his next trip as a volunteer to Ukraine.

Author: Anhelina Strashkulych, Ukrainska Pravda

Translation: Yelyzaveta Khodatska

Editing: Teresa Pearce