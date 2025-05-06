Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya, has announced that he has formally requested to be relieved of his post. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Kadyrov in a comment to Chechnya Segodnya, a local Chechen news outlet; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RBC and RIA Novosti

Details: Journalists asked Kadyrov about rumours of his resignation.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kadyrov: "I've heard these rumours too. They report all sorts of things. I, on the other hand, have submitted a request to be relieved of my duties. Someone else will have their own initiatives, their own vision. I hope that my request will be supported."

Details: RBC has sent a request to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

RIA Novosti quotes Kadyrov as saying that many have misunderstood his recent comments regarding his resignation: "I can ask, but only the president makes the decision."

Advertisement:

Background: An investigation by the Russian socio-political newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that Kadyrov’s health was significantly deteriorating, triggering a scenario of a change of power in Chechnya.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!