EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 6 May 2025, 17:19
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union will completely halt Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, minimise Russian oil imports, intensify efforts against Russia's shadow fleet and significantly reduce dependence on Russia in the nuclear sector, including limiting enriched uranium supplies.

Source: the roadmap for the REPowerEU plan, presented by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen on 6 May in Strasbourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jørgensen stated that the European Union aims to completely discontinue the import of Russian energy resources, with plans to stop purchasing Russian gas by the end of 2027.

He added that next month, in June 2025, the European Commission will present corresponding legislative proposals based on the roadmap.

EU member states will also be tasked with preparing national plans by the end of 2025 to gradually phase out Russian gas, nuclear energy and oil imports.

Quote from the roadmap: "In 2024, the EU still imported 52 bcm of Russian gas (32 bcm via pipeline and 20 bcm via liquified natural gas (LNG) or around 19% of total EU gas imports), as well as 13 million tonnes (MMt) of crude oil and more than 2800 tonnes of uranium in enriched or fuel form. Ten member states imported Russian gas in 2024, three member states still imported Russian oil and seven member states imported enriched uranium or uranium services from Russia."

Details: Regarding Russian gas, the roadmap stipulates that no new contracts will be signed with Russian gas suppliers (both pipeline and LNG), and existing spot contracts will be terminated by the end of 2025. This guarantees that the EU will reduce the remaining Russian gas imports by one-third by the end of this year. All Russian gas imports will cease by the end of 2027.

Regarding Russian oil, which accounted for about 3% of the EU's total imports in 2024, new measures will target Russia's shadow fleet, which illegally transports oil.

The Commission's proposals next month will include measures to reduce the import of Russian enriched uranium and limit new contracts for uranium and other nuclear materials from Russia.

Additionally, the European Radioisotopes Valley initiative will aim to ensure the supply of medical radioisotopes to the EU by increasing domestic production.

Background: The European Commission is assessing whether it can legally ban EU firms from signing new contracts for the supply of Russian fossil fuels.

