Russians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others

A Russian ballistic missile struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy on 6 May, killing 3 people.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Kordon.Media, online media outlet in Sumy Oblast; the Sumy City Council

Details: The outskirts of Sumy were attacked by Russian forces at around 17:30.

"Early reports indicate that the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aftermath of the Russian attack is being clarified," Hryhorov wrote.

Kordon.Media reported that a child was killed at the scene of the strike, and that there are injured individuals as well. Later, the Sumy City Council clarified that the deceased was not a child but a 20-year-old woman.

At 19:46, Hryhorov reported that three people were killed in the strike.

"The Russians took the lives of a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Four children and four injured adults are now in medical institutions. Two are in extremely serious condition," Hryhorov wrote.

