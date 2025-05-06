All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 6 May 2025, 19:34
Russians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A Russian ballistic missile struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy on 6 May, killing 3 people.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Kordon.Media, online media outlet in Sumy Oblast; the Sumy City Council 

Details: The outskirts of Sumy were attacked by Russian forces at around 17:30. 

Advertisement:

"Early reports indicate that the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aftermath of the Russian attack is being clarified," Hryhorov wrote.

Kordon.Media reported that a child was killed at the scene of the strike, and that there are injured individuals as well. Later, the Sumy City Council clarified that the deceased was not a child but a 20-year-old woman.

At 19:46, Hryhorov reported that three people were killed in the strike. 

Advertisement:

"The Russians took the lives of a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Four children and four injured adults are now in medical institutions. Two are in extremely serious condition," Hryhorov wrote.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy
Advertisement:
Reuters: European Commission prepares proposal for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Sumy
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
Businessman killed while picking up Easter cakes as Russians strike bakery in Sumy – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:36
"Reminder of what we fight for": Ukrainian soldier takes toy from destroyed playground on combat missions
19:54
Ministry of Strategic Industries presents FP-1 long-range drone flying up to 1600 km – photo
19:34
UpdatedRussians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others
19:03
Reuters: European Commission prepares proposal for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
19:01
"We had only one missile left": Ukrainian Air Force photo shows F-16 jet after hunting Russian Shahed drones overnight
18:53
Russian troops execute three Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
18:52
Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:08
EXPLAINERHow Trump is attacking the WTO and whether it can survive
17:48
Zelenskyy presents awards on Infantry Day
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: