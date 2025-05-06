All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 6 May 2025, 19:03
Reuters: European Commission prepares proposal for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission finalised its proposal for the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday 6 May, proposing to expand the list of sanctioned individuals and stepping up efforts to counter Moscow's shadow fleet used to bypass Western sanctions.

Source: Reuters, citing three European diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources told Reuters that the proposal tightens export controls on dual-use goods and advanced technologies.

One source added that the European Commission is proposing sanctions against more than 50 individuals and entities, including five based in China, as well as 31 companies that support the Russian military or are involved in circumventing existing restrictions.

The proposal also includes blacklisting over 100 vessels as part of the fight against Russia's shadow fleet, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is proposing to extend the sanctions exemption for the Russian Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project until June 2026 because of its importance to Japan.

A Reuters source explained that the goal is to show that the 27 EU members "still agree on something against Russia" after repeated veto threats from Hungary.

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be prepared for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in May 2025.
  • Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that the EU wants to prepare and adopt its next package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUsanctions
