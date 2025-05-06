All Sections
"Reminder of what we fight for": Ukrainian soldier takes toy from destroyed playground on combat missions

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 6 May 2025, 20:36
A soldier says he found a toy on a destroyed playground. Photo: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook

A Ukrainian soldier carries a teddy bear, which he found at a destroyed playground in Donetsk Oblast, with him as a talisman. 

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia; Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 

Details: The soldier, who carries the toy behind his back, says he found it at a destroyed playground in Donetsk Oblast.

"Among the rubble, empty swings and silence, there was a little bear. I took it with me. I couldn't leave it then. Since then, it has always been with me: silent, keeping still, looking forward," the soldier said.

The toy reminds him of who and what he is fighting for, and this teddy bear gives him hope that children will soon return to playgrounds again.

"During the exercises, the soldiers not only practice complex battle scenarios, but also carry with them something that is important to each of them personally. Because this fight is not only about equipment and weapons," the command of the Special Forces added.

Background: In April, Oleh Mahdych, a crew commander from the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion,  apologised to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) after boarding a clean Intercity train with muddy combat boots while returning from the frontline. Ukrainian Railways responded to the soldier’s post in the comments, saying that his boots were a symbol of "a war that gives us peace".

Armed Forcessociety
