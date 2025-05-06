India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan

The government of India has declared that it has launched an attack on "terrorist" infrastructure targets in Pakistan.

Source: Reuters journalist Idrees Ali on X; Reuters

Details: The Indian government stated that it targeted nine facilities as part of "Operation Sindoor".

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," declared the Indian government.

The Pakistani Defence Ministry confirmed that India carried out a missile attack on infrastructure facilities on Pakistani territory.

Eyewitnesses reported that the power went out in Muzaffarabad after explosions occurred in the city.

A Pakistani military spokesman told broadcaster Geo that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Pakistan would respond to this attack.

The Indian Army posted the following on X: "Justice is served. Jai Hind! [Glory to India! – ed]."

Earlier, India blamed Pakistan for the death of 26 people killed in an attack by Islamic militants on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month and promised to respond. Pakistan denied its involvement in the killings and declared that it had intelligence that India was planning to launch an attack.

