Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a night of US-mediated talks.

Quote: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

On Tuesday 6 May, India began strikes against what it calls militant bases inside Pakistan.

On the night of 9-10 May, Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in response to India's aggression.

