Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 15:10
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a night of US-mediated talks.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Background:

  • On Tuesday 6 May, India began strikes against what it calls militant bases inside Pakistan.
  • On the night of 9-10 May, Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in response to India's aggression.

