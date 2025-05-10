Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Saturday, 10 May 2025, 15:10
US President Donald Trump has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a night of US-mediated talks.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Quote: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.
Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Background:
- On Tuesday 6 May, India began strikes against what it calls militant bases inside Pakistan.
- On the night of 9-10 May, Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in response to India's aggression.
