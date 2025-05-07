Romania responds to Putin, who blamed Bucharest for war in Ukraine

Romania’s Foreign Ministry, through a statement by spokesman Andrei Țărnea, has responded to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's claims that Romania and Bulgaria contributed to the tensions that led to the war in Ukraine.

Details: Țǎrnea said that Romania's accession to NATO is the sovereign will of its citizens and its allies and "does not pose a security threat to anyone."

The spokesperson stressed that Putin is using "the same familiar narratives that served as a pretext for a brutal war of annexation".

"The only country that threatens regional security in Europe is the Russian Federation, which is waging an illegal and unjustified war, accompanied by numerous war crimes against civilians in Ukraine, as well as a Russian disinformation campaign and anti-European and anti-NATO propaganda," he said.

In the propaganda documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years", aired by Russia's state-run Rossiya-1 TV channel, archival footage is shown of the Kremlin leader in an old speech to world leaders, including Angela Merkel, stating that "so-called light advanced US bases are appearing in Bulgaria and Romania, one in each country. And we have every right to ask ourselves openly: against whom is this expansion taking place?"

The video goes on to show Putin speaking in the present day, explaining his statements of the time: "This was the message I wanted to convey to our partners and colleagues, hoping that they would hear us and change their attitude towards Russia. But, unfortunately, they did not hear us. That is, they heard us, but did not respond appropriately. Ultimately, this led to today's tragic events in Ukraine," the Kremlin leader said.

"Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" is a 90-minute documentary directed by propagandist Pavel Zarubin, featuring a series of interviews recorded in the spring of 2025, which presents Putin's "achievements" during his time in power.

In the film, Putin defends Russia's annexation of Crimea and justifies a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacks "Western values", speculates on who might one day replace him, and says he "hopes" he will never have to use nuclear weapons.

The leader of the far-right party and the winner of the first round of the presidential election in Romania, George Simion, called for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war and also spoke out against supplying Ukraine with weapons.

On 4 May, Romania held the first round of presidential elections, which resulted in the victory of pro-Russian far-right leader George Simion, who gained 40.94%, and liberal Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan, who received 20.99%.

It is worth noting that on 15 November 2024, Simion was banned from entering Ukraine for his systematic anti-Ukrainian activity.

