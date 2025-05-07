All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 7 May 2025, 16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has confirmed that Estonia would not allow the aircraft carrying leaders heading to the Victory Day parade in Moscow to pass through its airspace.  [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna said on Wednesday afternoon that Estonia would not permit planes carrying leaders to the Russian capital to fly over its territory, confirming earlier media reports that all Baltic states had taken a similar stance.

Advertisement:

Tsahkna stressed that there could be no question of allowing the guests of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to fly over Estonia.

"Estonia does not intend to support the event in any way. Moreover, we have stressed to our European Union colleagues that as Russia is a country that launched and continues a war in Europe, participation in propaganda events organised by them should be ruled out," the minister stated.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić are expected to be the only European guests attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.
  • Latvia has officially confirmed it will not permit Vučić’s aircraft to transit its airspace.
  • Following reports in Serbian media, Lithuanian outlets have also confirmed that Vilnius intends to deny overflight permission to both Vučić and Fico.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
All News
Estonia
Estonia ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force
Estonia vows to continue deterring Russian shadow fleet vessels
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
17:23
Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds
17:23
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president pardons 42 political prisoners ahead of Victory Day
16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
16:48
EXPLAINERWhat challenges did voting for Merz reveal and could it affect support for Ukraine?
15:59
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: