Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has confirmed that Estonia would not allow the aircraft carrying leaders heading to the Victory Day parade in Moscow to pass through its airspace. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna said on Wednesday afternoon that Estonia would not permit planes carrying leaders to the Russian capital to fly over its territory, confirming earlier media reports that all Baltic states had taken a similar stance.

Tsahkna stressed that there could be no question of allowing the guests of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to fly over Estonia.

"Estonia does not intend to support the event in any way. Moreover, we have stressed to our European Union colleagues that as Russia is a country that launched and continues a war in Europe, participation in propaganda events organised by them should be ruled out," the minister stated.

Background:

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić are expected to be the only European guests attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Latvia has officially confirmed it will not permit Vučić’s aircraft to transit its airspace.

Following reports in Serbian media, Lithuanian outlets have also confirmed that Vilnius intends to deny overflight permission to both Vučić and Fico.

