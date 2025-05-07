Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade

Residents of Moscow and the surrounding region may face disruptions to the Quick Payment System due to preparations for the 9 May Victory Day parade. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing a statement from Russia's National Payment Card System

Quote from the statement: "Due to possible restrictions on Internet access in Moscow from 7 to 9 May, the capital and the region may experience difficulties with transfers between accounts and payments through the Quick Payment System, as well as temporary difficulties in accepting card payments at payment terminals in stores and online."

Details: Major banks have warned of disruptions and recommend connecting to the Internet via Wi-Fi or repeating the operation later.

In addition, due to the restrictions on mobile internet, "some ATMs and POS terminals that use a wireless communication channel may experience difficulties in the next few days".

Background: Mobile internet outages have been reported in Moscow since 5 May due to a parade rehearsal.

