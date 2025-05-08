Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports
Thursday, 8 May 2025, 15:44
As of 8 May, 103 flights are being delayed for departure and arrival at Moscow airports.
Source: Sirena, a Russian news outlet
Details: As of 09:00 local time, 62 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 27 at Sheremetyevo, 12 at Zhukovsky and 2 at Domodedovo, according to the Moscow Transport Prosecutor's Office.
Russia's Ministry of Transport expects Moscow airports to resume normal operations by 18:00.
Sirena reported that some passengers have been waiting for flights for two days, with some feeling unwell and calling an ambulance.
Background:
- Several Russian airlines have cancelled dozens of flights following the 7 May loitering munitions attack on Russian territory.
- The closure of Russian airports following drone attacks on 6-7 May disrupted travel plans for at least 60,000 passengers and affected at least 350 flights.
- Amid the transport collapse, Turkish Airlines has cancelled all flights from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum to Russian cities, including Moscow.
