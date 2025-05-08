All Sections
Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 15:44
A civilian plane. Photo: Getty Images

As of 8 May, 103 flights are being delayed for departure and arrival at Moscow airports.

Source: Sirena, a Russian news outlet

Details: As of 09:00 local time, 62 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 27 at Sheremetyevo, 12 at Zhukovsky and 2 at Domodedovo, according to the Moscow Transport Prosecutor's Office.

Russia's Ministry of Transport expects Moscow airports to resume normal operations by 18:00.

Sirena reported that some passengers have been waiting for flights for two days, with some feeling unwell and calling an ambulance.

Background:

