Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports

As of 8 May, 103 flights are being delayed for departure and arrival at Moscow airports.

Source: Sirena, a Russian news outlet

Details: As of 09:00 local time, 62 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 27 at Sheremetyevo, 12 at Zhukovsky and 2 at Domodedovo, according to the Moscow Transport Prosecutor's Office.

Russia's Ministry of Transport expects Moscow airports to resume normal operations by 18:00.

Sirena reported that some passengers have been waiting for flights for two days, with some feeling unwell and calling an ambulance.

Background:

Several Russian airlines have cancelled dozens of flights following the 7 May loitering munitions attack on Russian territory.

The closure of Russian airports following drone attacks on 6-7 May disrupted travel plans for at least 60,000 passengers and affected at least 350 flights.

Amid the transport collapse, Turkish Airlines has cancelled all flights from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum to Russian cities, including Moscow.

