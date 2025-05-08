All Sections
Türkiye's largest airline cancels flights to Russia after drone attack

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 8 May 2025, 13:28
Türkiye's largest airline cancels flights to Russia after drone attack
Turkish Airlines. Photo: A.Savin / commons.wikimedia

Turkish Airlines has cancelled all flights from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum to Russian cities, including Moscow, due to disruptions.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency, citing a source in the travel industry

"Tour operators are now on the phone and trying to resolve the situation," the source said.

The airline made this decision because of delays and cancellations at Russian airports. In particular, at least 16 flights from Antalya to Moscow and St Petersburg were cancelled the day before.

The Moscow Transport Prosecutor's Office reports that 103 flights were delayed at Moscow airports as of the morning of 8 May.

Background:

  • Several Russian airlines had cancelled dozens of flights due to the 7 May attack by drone strikes on Russian territory.
  • The closure of airports following the 6-7 May drone attacks affected the plans of at least 60,000 passengers. At least 350 flights were disrupted.

