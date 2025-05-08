All Sections
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – poll

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 May 2025, 18:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Sociologists report that as of May, trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among Ukrainians was 59.8%.

Source: a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre’s sociological service in cooperation with the Kyiv Security Forum, conducted from 24 April to 4 May 2025

Details: The survey shows that 17.1% of Ukrainians fully trust Zelenskyy, and 42.7% rather trust him. Meanwhile, 13.7% of respondents do not trust Zelenskyy at all and 19.4% rather do not trust him.

Reference: The survey was conducted face-to-face only in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine and not subject to hostilities.

A total of 2,021 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic deviations may be present due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced displacement of millions of citizens.

Background:

  • A poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre sociological service from 28 February to 6 March 2025 showed Zelenskyy was trusted by 57.5%.
  • A poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted from 4 February to 4 March showed the level of trust among Ukrainians in Zelenskyy rose from 57% in the first half of February to 68% after the deterioration of relations with the administration of US President Donald Trump and the Oval Office dispute.

