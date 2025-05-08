Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on 8 May, during which they welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "We discussed the need for continued efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken. President Trump inquired about the situation on the battlefield, and I provided a brief overview. I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today.
We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire."
Details: Zelenskyy said Trump had confirmed during the conversation that he wants the war to end, is ready to help and supports the need for a ceasefire.
They also congratulated their peoples on Victory Day in World War II and welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada.
Background: Trump said he planned to talk to Zelenskyy on 8 May about the "economic partnership" agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.
