Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 May 2025, 23:22
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine, Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on 8 May, during which they welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed the need for continued efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken. President Trump inquired about the situation on the battlefield, and I provided a brief overview. I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today. 

 We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire."

Details: Zelenskyy said Trump had confirmed during the conversation that he wants the war to end, is ready to help and supports the need for a ceasefire.

They also congratulated their peoples on Victory Day in World War II and welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada.

Background: Trump said he planned to talk to Zelenskyy on 8 May about the "economic partnership" agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
