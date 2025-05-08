All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Trump says he'll talk to Zelenskyy soon about minerals deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 May 2025, 18:13
​​Trump says he'll talk to Zelenskyy soon about minerals deal
Trump and Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said he plans to talk to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 May about the "economic partnership" agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Trump at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump told reporters that the US has "just concluded the rare earth deal with Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"It has been fully ratified and approved by their legislature branches. So we appreciate that. And I’ll be speaking with the president [of Ukraine – ed.] in a little while, little bit later," he announced.

The US leader said that the US now has "access to a massive amount of very, very high-quality rare earth [metals]".

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada voted to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and to establish a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund for reconstruction.
  • Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, said earlier that the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund would be launched within weeks.
  • Earlier, European Pravda revealed the main details of the agreement, which includes 57 minerals and US military aid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

TrumpZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
EU chief diplomat says "final political endorsement" of tribunal for Putin to take place in Ukraine on 9 May
"Parade ceasefire" in action: Russia drops nearly 100 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast on 8 May
Gazprom's comeback? US and Kremlin secretly discuss return of Russian gas to Europe
Since start of Putin's "ceasefire", Russians have launched over 100 attacks along front line
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US
Ukraine receives €1bn loan from EU, secured by profits from frozen Russian assets
All News
Trump
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Polish president calls on Trump to force Putin to end war – Politico
RECENT NEWS
21:04
Lithuanian MEP: "Orbán's government can now be called a 'regime'. The EU's patience may run out"
20:37
EU defence commissioner arrives to Kyiv
20:15
Zelenskyy holds first conversation with newly appointed German Chancellor Merz
19:35
EU to allocate €1 billion for purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons
19:23
Zelenskyy on US-Ukraine mineral resources deal: "There has never been such a promising economic agreement"
19:23
The Drone Line: what is it, and can five units stop the Russian advance?
19:18
Special forces of Ukrainian intelligence rescue captured brothers-in-arms from Russian captivity using drones – video
19:04
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's EU accession path with European Commission president
18:51
EU chief diplomat says "final political endorsement" of tribunal for Putin to take place in Ukraine on 9 May
18:49
"Parade ceasefire" in action: Russia drops nearly 100 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast on 8 May
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: