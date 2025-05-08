​​Trump says he'll talk to Zelenskyy soon about minerals deal

US President Donald Trump said he plans to talk to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 May about the "economic partnership" agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Trump at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump told reporters that the US has "just concluded the rare earth deal with Ukraine".

"It has been fully ratified and approved by their legislature branches. So we appreciate that. And I’ll be speaking with the president [of Ukraine – ed.] in a little while, little bit later," he announced.

The US leader said that the US now has "access to a massive amount of very, very high-quality rare earth [metals]".

Background:

On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada voted to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and to establish a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund for reconstruction.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, said earlier that the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund would be launched within weeks.

Earlier, European Pravda revealed the main details of the agreement, which includes 57 minerals and US military aid.

