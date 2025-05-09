All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's ceasefire: almost 200 combat clashes occur on battlefield in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 9 May 2025, 08:28
Putin's ceasefire: almost 200 combat clashes occur on battlefield in one day
Machine gun being loaded with a belt of ammunition. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

A total of 193 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 71 Russian offensive actions. A total of 28 Russian assaults have been repelled on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling Russian advances near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 27 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, nine attacks were repelled near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 71 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian attacks near the settlements of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne and Burlatske and towards Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out five unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 9 airstrikes, using 17 guided bombs, and fired 274 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 6 attacks from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the Huliaipole front, no Russian offensive actions were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals how much money it spends on female military clothing
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash over 170 times in 24 hours, 77 on Pokrovsk front alone
"A reminder of what we’re fighting for": Ukrainian soldier takes teddy bear from destroyed playground with him on combat missions
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:28
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: