A total of 193 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 71 Russian offensive actions. A total of 28 Russian assaults have been repelled on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling Russian advances near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 27 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, nine attacks were repelled near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 71 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian attacks near the settlements of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne and Burlatske and towards Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out five unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 9 airstrikes, using 17 guided bombs, and fired 274 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 6 attacks from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the Huliaipole front, no Russian offensive actions were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

