Security Service of Ukraine announces exposure of Hungarian military intelligence spy network

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was spying against the Ukrainian state.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence that conducted espionage activities to the detriment of our country.

The task of this cell was to collect information about the military security of Zakarpattia Oblast, search for vulnerabilities in the oblast’s ground and air defence, as well as study the socio-political views of local residents: in particular, scenarios of their behaviour if Hungarian troops enter the oblast."

Details: It is reported that as a result of complex measures in Zakarpattia, the SSU detained two agents from the Hungarian secret service network.

The investigation indicates that both suspects were supervised by a Hungarian military intelligence officer, whose identity has already been identified by the Security Service of Ukraine.

One of his agents was a 40-year-old former military officer from the Berehove district, who was recruited by foreigners and put on standby back in 2021.

The SSU counterintelligence and investigators report that a handler activated this agent in September 2024.

The traitor was reportedly given a task to study the mood of the local population and obtain the following information:

- what would be the reaction of the military and civilian population of Zakarpattia if a peacekeeping contingent, including the Hungarian military, entered the oblast;

- what military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market in Zakarpattia;

- what is the situation with the migration of the Hungarian population in the oblast;

- what military forces are located in Zakarpattia, whether there are many vehicles and combat vehicles;

- how well the law enforcement agencies are staffed and what is their size, etc.

It is documented that after that, the agent personally reconnoitred the deployment of Ukraine’s defence forces and the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the oblast.

After gathering intelligence, he travelled to Hungary to report to his supervisor. In order to cross the border, the traitor obtained a carer certificate for his sick father, who needed treatment in foreign institutions.

According to the case file, during the meeting, the Hungarian intelligence officer handed over cash to the agent, which was to be used for the performance of the assigned tasks. Among other things, the traitor was looking for a network of informants. The SSU established that the resident tried to recruit at least two people.

By forming an agent network, foreign intelligence hoped to expand the range of information gathering, including obtaining data from the line of contact and frontline regions, the SSU said.

In March 2025, SSU counterintelligence documented the second meeting between the agent and the handler. This time, he received a phone with special software for covert communication.

Among the traitor's new tasks was to identify official cars belonging to representatives of the defence forces in Zakarpattia Oblast. In addition, the resident had to find and pass on data on the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russo-Ukrainian war and current events from the combat zone to the Hungarian secret service, and he had already found a suitable contact in the defence forces.

Another detainee is a former member of the Ukrainian defence forces who retired from the unit in 2025. According to the available information, her tasks included informing the Hungarian secret service about the presence of aircraft and helicopters in Zakarpattia Oblast, as well as about the defence systems of the military unit where she served.

SSU counterintelligence documented every step of the Hungarian agents and detained the defendants at their places of residence. During the search, their phones and other material evidence were seized.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served the defendants with a notice of suspicion of treason committed under martial law.

It is stated that the offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

