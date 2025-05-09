All Sections
Russians set up monument to Soviet dictator Stalin in occupied Melitopol – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 9 May 2025, 10:31
The monument to Stalin in Melitopol. Photo: Russian Communist party

The Russians have set up a monument to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the occasion of Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: website of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation; Ukrainian news agency hromadske

Details: The monument has a plaque with a signature: "To the organiser and inspirer of the victory of the Soviet people over the Nazi invaders, Generalissimo of the Soviet Union Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin, from grateful descendants".

The Russian communists point out that the opening was attended by a representative of the Russian-backed "administration" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Oleg Sliusarenko. The event was also attended by local pupils who laid flowers at the monument to Stalin.

 
The monument to Stalin in Melitopol.
Photo: Russian Communist party
 
The monument to Stalin in Melitopol.
Photo: Russian Communist party

This monument was installed after the approval of representatives of the occupation "city administration" of Melitopol.

For reference: The Soviet government led by Joseph Stalin committed the Holodomor of 1932-1933, a genocide of the Ukrainian people that claimed the lives of millions of people. The political system and ideology created under his rule were called Stalinism.

Background:

  • Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022 under the mythical propaganda slogans of "demilitarisation and denazification".
  • Russians contributed to the emergence of the new term "Ruscism" by committing war crimes against civilians in many occupied cities of Ukraine.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism on 8 May that the parade of fear on Red Square in Russia would feature convoys of tanks, units of murderers marching, a disguised crowd, and half-dead faces looking down on the procession.

