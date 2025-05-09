All Sections
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 9 May 2025, 14:25
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Facebook

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that the available evidence will allow the special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression to make quick judgments.

Source: Kallas said this on Friday in Lviv, answering questions from European Pravda in a conversation with journalists

Details: Kallas believes that the trials should begin shortly after the tribunal is established. European Pravda reports that it is expected that the tribunal will start working next year.

She said that she could not give a specific date for the first verdicts, but the documents she had seen indicated that it should start working in 2026, which is when the trial process should begin.

She added that the investigations were already underway, since this has been the most documented war in the world.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that the documentary base is already being prepared. He added that there are no legal obstacles to already taking those legal steps, to document and prepare the evidence base.

Background: As European Pravda previously reported, the special tribunal for Russian aggression was the central topic of the meeting of foreign ministers in Lviv.

Russo-Ukrainian warEU
Russo-Ukrainian war
