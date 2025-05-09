All Sections
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast

Olena BarsukovaFriday, 9 May 2025, 16:28
The evacuated dogs. Photo: National Police

White Angels evacuation teams from the police have evacuated a local woman and her 12 dogs from a border area in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police

Details: Halyna Oleksandrivna was the only resident remaining on her street, living among houses destroyed by Russian attacks and under constant threat, the Sumy Oblast police reported.

The woman was afraid to remain under bombardment but had refused to leave because she could not abandon her 12 dogs, who had become her family.

Many people tried to persuade Halyna to evacuate without her animals, but she remained firm: "Either with all of them, or not at all."

She called everyone she could to ask for help, but was repeatedly turned down. Some could not reach the dangerous area, and others lacked transport for so many animals.

However, the White Angel crew did not leave the woman in trouble. Law enforcement officers came to the village and took Halyna and all her four-legged friends.

Now the woman and her pets are in a safer place.

"Saying goodbye to the police near her new shelter, she sincerely thanked them for their help and support in the most difficult moments of her life," the police said.

Background: Earlier, a 70-year-old man took three cows and a dog out of Donetsk Oblast. He was heading to Poltava Oblast, but volunteers spotted him near Izium and helped him evacuate.

