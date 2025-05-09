Zelenskyy announces meetings of coalition of the willing on 10 May

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that meetings of the coalition of the willing, a group of nations prepared to support the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, will be held on 10 May.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to the leaders of the member states of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) on 9 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted preparations were underway for a meeting with the coalition's leaders.

Quote: "We need this Coalition – and we need it to be strong enough to guarantee security the way we all agree on. I'm sure Europe will only benefit from this kind of teamwork – it'll help strengthen the whole security setup we already have."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that certain meetings would be held "tomorrow", without disclosing their location or format.

Notably, Kyiv issued a warning about traffic restrictions on 10 May due to the arrival of foreign delegations and the holding of "solemn and commemorative events".

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, said it is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

Earlier, The Times, citing discussions within the coalition, reported that Europe would struggle to send 25,000 troops to Ukraine to form a deterrent force, given that its armies are understrength and underfunded.

