All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy announces meetings of coalition of the willing on 10 May

Oleh PavliukFriday, 9 May 2025, 18:15
Zelenskyy announces meetings of coalition of the willing on 10 May
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that meetings of the coalition of the willing, a group of nations prepared to support the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, will be held on 10 May.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address to the leaders of the member states of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) on 9 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted preparations were underway for a meeting with the coalition's leaders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need this Coalition – and we need it to be strong enough to guarantee security the way we all agree on. I'm sure Europe will only benefit from this kind of teamwork – it'll help strengthen the whole security setup we already have."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that certain meetings would be held "tomorrow", without disclosing their location or format.

Notably, Kyiv issued a warning about traffic restrictions on 10 May due to the arrival of foreign delegations and the holding of "solemn and commemorative events".

Advertisement:

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, said it is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

Earlier, The Times, citing discussions within the coalition, reported that Europe would struggle to send 25,000 troops to Ukraine to form a deterrent force, given that its armies are understrength and underfunded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
Orbán's government claims Ukraine supports Hungarian opposition after spy network exposed
US and Europe preparing proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Reuters says
Ukrainian intelligence reveals footage of uncrewed surface vessels deployed in Black Sea operations – photos
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump calls for 30-day ceasefire after call with Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
Zelenskyy hopes newly elected Pope Leo XIV will support achievement of just peace
RECENT NEWS
20:33
Hungarian journalist: Orbán's intelligence services spied on Ukraine years ago
20:20
Polish PM says presence of European leaders at Victory Day parade in Moscow is shameful
20:02
One civilian killed and another injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast
20:01
Zelenskyy signs decree imposing sanctions on Russians and companies from Iran, China and Uzbekistan
19:57
EXPLAINERHow Ukraine has changed Europe and what it means for the future
19:53
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
19:40
Orbán's government claims Ukraine supports Hungarian opposition after spy network exposed
19:35
Ukraine and Netherlands sign memorandum on protecting critical infrastructure
19:31
Finnish president and Norwegian PM express cautious optimism about achieving ceasefire in Ukraine
19:20
US and Europe preparing proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Reuters says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: