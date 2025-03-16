UK tells allies it may send 10,000 troops to Ukraine, The Times says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented plans for a Western peacekeeping force of over 10,000 soldiers for Ukraine during a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing on 15 March.

Source: The Times, citing sources in the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources cited by The Times indicated that the total size of the peacekeeping force for Ukraine will "definitely exceed the 10,000 troops" that London is prepared to contribute.

Furthermore, at the meeting on Saturday, London gained the backing of "considerably more" countries beyond the three that had previously supported the deployment of ground troops.

Overall, around 35 countries agreed to supply weapons, logistical, and intelligence support for the potential peacekeeping mission during Saturday’s meeting, The Times reports. However, the UK and France are expected to contribute the majority of the troops.

"It will be a significant force with a significant number of countries providing troops and a much larger group contributing in other ways," another source told The Times.

Background:

Following the online meeting on 15 March, Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.

However, Starmer added that any post-ceasefire plans for Ukraine would need to involve cooperation with the United States.

