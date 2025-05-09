One civilian killed and another injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast on 9 May, killing a woman and injuring a man.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 15:30, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Nova Sloboda hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two houses were destroyed after being struck by Russian aerial bombs."

Details: An 85-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

A 49-year-old man sustained injuries.

Background: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, told Ukrainska Pravda that Russia continues to terrorise the border areas of Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs. Russian forces launched around 130 such bombs over the past day, with another 50 dropped by the afternoon of 9 May.

