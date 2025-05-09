All Sections
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 9 May 2025, 13:10
A Russian KAB-500 guided aerial bomb. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukraine's Air Force has not recorded any use of Shahed-type loitering munitions for the second day in a row. However, Russia continues to terrorise the border areas of Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs. Russian forces launched around 130 such bombs over the past day, with another 50 dropped by the afternoon of 9 May.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched around 130 guided aerial bombs on 8 May, all targeting the Sumy front. Russian Su-34 warplanes, escorted by Su-35 fighter jets, are continuing to strike Sumy Oblast with guided bombs on Friday 9 May. As of 12:30, 56 bombs have been dropped on the frontline area.

Quote: "Right as Putin's Victory Day parade is taking place, Russian tactical aircraft were striking Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs." [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Details: Ihnat noted that no Shahed kamikaze drones have been detected in Ukrainian airspace for two days (the last attack involving three waves of drones occurred on 7 May). However, Russian forces continue their aerial terror, striking Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and posing a significant threat of airstrikes in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. As of 12:30, around 10 Russian warplanes have been observed in the air near the front line in these areas.

Background: On 7 May, Russian forces launched three waves of attacks using Shahed UAVs and decoy drones, deploying over 200 UAVs in total. Ukrainian air defence shot down 81 drones in the first two waves and another 20 in the third. Around 70 drones disappeared from radar.

