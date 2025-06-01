All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister posts video of air defence repelling Russian assault

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 11:03
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has once again highlighted Russia’s reluctance to pursue peace by posting a video capturing air defence systems repelling a Russian attack over his home.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Take a listen to the sounds above my home – and thousands of Ukrainian homes – this morning. Air defence is repelling Russian strikes. Ukraine has been under massive air attack since last night, with ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, targeting people throughout the country," he wrote.

Sybiha noted that Russia, despite proposing peace talks, has not shared its promised memorandum outlining its vision for peace, instead launching "new deadly attacks against Ukraine".

"Unlike the mythical ‘memorandum,’ we can clearly see and hear Russia’s true ‘messages’, its missiles and drones," he added.

The minister called for greater international pressure on Moscow, stating this would force Russia to become "serious about peace".

Background: 

  • Russia has proposed new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June 2025 where it will present a memorandum with ceasefire and peace proposals.
  • Kyiv insists it must review Russia’s memorandum before the meeting to ensure the discussions are productive.

