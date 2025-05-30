Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister

Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia, but it is still waiting for Moscow to sign the promised text of a ceasefire "memorandum".

Source: Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on 30 May

Quote from Andrii Sybiha: "Regarding the meetings in Türkiye. We are interested in having these meetings go on. We want to end this war this year. We are interested in establishing a ceasefire. Ukraine will openly discuss this directly with Russia. We confirmed this during the recent meetings of our delegations with the Russian side."

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister added that Ukraine had already handed over its vision of further steps and conditions for a future ceasefire to the Russian side following the previous meeting in Istanbul.

"We are also waiting for a memorandum from the Russian side, as it was announced. We expect it in advance [before the next meeting – ed.]. This was also promised to the American side. It is important that the document is provided in advance for the next meeting to be productive," Sybiha said.

Sybiha explained that this is important, as this will permit the delegation going to the talks to discuss the relevant positions.

Background:

Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, who headed Ukraine's delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, gave Russia a document that reflects the Ukrainian position and is awaiting their own "memorandum" in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on what conditions for a ceasefire Russia would set out in its draft "memorandum", saying that this should be discussed privately.

Heorhii Tykhyi, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Russia's unwillingness to officially hand over its "memorandum" for negotiations indicates that it contains unrealistic demands and is an attempt to stall the peace process.

