Spartak stadium damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Yuliia Khanʼs Facebook page

Kyiv's Spartak Stadium was damaged following a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Yuliia Khan, director of the Kyiv City State Administration's Department of Youth and Sports, on Facebook

"Last night, our Spartak stadium was attacked by the Russians," Yuliia Khan noted.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Yuliia Khanʼs Facebook page

Details: The photo shows the damage to the sports facility, which is likely to have been caused by a Russian UAV attack. There are drone fragments lying near the stadium stands, and there is damage to the track and administrative buildings.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Spartak Stadium in Kyiv. Photo: Yuliia Khanʼs Facebook page

There is no information about the injured at this location yet.

For reference: Spartak Stadium was built in 1934 and is located on Kyrylivska Street, Kyiv.

Background: Alexander Ovechkin, a forward player for the Russian national team and the Washington Capitals, was added to the roster of the Myrotvorets centre. [Myrotvorets, Ukrainian for "peacemaker", is a Ukrainian website that publishes a running list (and sometimes personal information) of people whom the authors consider to be enemies of Ukraine – ed.]



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!