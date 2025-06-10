Zelenskyy enacts sanctions on Russian legal entities and citizens

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted sanctions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) against Russian entities and individuals.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy enacted the appropriate NSDC decision, dated 10 June 2025, on the Application and Amendment of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions).

The Council supported proposals submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the application of special economic and other restrictive measures.

The task of implementing and monitoring the effectiveness of these sanctions has been entrusted to Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, Security Service, the National Bank and the State Awards and Heraldry Commission.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the sanctions and to advocate for similar restrictive measures.

The sanctions list includes nine educational institutions and public organisations, such as Melitopol State University, the Artek International Children's Centre, the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth Dvizhenie Pervykh (Movement of the First), the non-profit organisation Centre for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives Rassvet and the All-Russian Public-State Educational Organisation Russian Society Knowledge, among others.

Sanctions have been imposed on 48 individuals, including Roman Alekhine, head of a Russian blogger volunteer movement supporting Russian military personnel, who is listed on the Myrotvorets, a Ukrainian project listing security threat individuals, and serves as an adviser to Kursk Oblast government in Russia.

Some sanctioned individuals are known to support and implement Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s policy of deporting Ukrainian children from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories to Russia. These include Alevtyna Andreeva, Viktoria Balakhovskaya, Lyudmila Bolataeva, Fidail Bikbulatov, and Sergei Gavrilchuk, director of the State Budget Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Regional Centre for Preparation for Military Service and Military-Patriotic Education, among others.

Background:

On 1 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security and Defence Council decision to impose sanctions on Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas and a major natural gas producer.

On 18 April, Zelenskyy enacted an NSDC decision to impose sanctions on companies involved in missile production.

