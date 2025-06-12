Ukrainian boxer Usyk back at top of P4P rankings
Thursday, 12 June 2025, 10:53
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retains his top position in prestigious P4P rankings by American boxing magazine The Ring.
Source: The Ring magazine's website
Details: Ukrainian WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will face Daniel Dubois in a unification bout at Wembley on 19 July, retains his position at the top of the rankings.
Advertisement:
Usyk is ahead of boxers such as Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol and other top fighters in various weight categories.
Background: Earlier, it became known that Daniel Lapin will fight in the undercard of the match involving Usyk once again.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!