Ukrainian boxer Usyk back at top of P4P rankings

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retains his top position in prestigious P4P rankings by American boxing magazine The Ring.

Source: The Ring magazine's website

Details: Ukrainian WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will face Daniel Dubois in a unification bout at Wembley on 19 July, retains his position at the top of the rankings.

Usyk is ahead of boxers such as Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol and other top fighters in various weight categories.

Background: Earlier, it became known that Daniel Lapin will fight in the undercard of the match involving Usyk once again.

