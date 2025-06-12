All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian boxer Usyk back at top of P4P rankings

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 10:53
Ukrainian boxer Usyk back at top of P4P rankings
Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retains his top position in prestigious P4P rankings by American boxing magazine The Ring.

Source: The Ring magazine's website

Details: Ukrainian WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will face Daniel Dubois in a unification bout at Wembley on 19 July, retains his position at the top of the rankings.

Advertisement:

Usyk is ahead of boxers such as Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Dmitry Bivol and other top fighters in various weight categories.

Background: Earlier, it became known that Daniel Lapin will fight in the undercard of the match involving Usyk once again.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
sport
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage
Russia returns to international gymnastics competitions
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: