All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former US envoy for Ukraine Volker: Minerals deal won't bring Ukraine money soon but will shift rhetoric in US

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 13 June 2025, 12:20
Former US envoy for Ukraine Volker: Minerals deal won't bring Ukraine money soon but will shift rhetoric in US
Kurt Volker. Photo: Getty Images

Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker has said that the newly signed Ukraine-US agreement on cooperation in the field of minerals and natural resources will not yield immediate financial results but plays an important political role.

Source: Volker on 13 June during the GLOBSEC Forum 2025 in Czechia

Details: Volker recalled that the agreement involves the creation of a Recovery Fund, which is expected to receive revenues from future natural resource extraction licences in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

However, he noted that "the reality is: nothing will go into this fund... for years and years".

Instead, he explained that the main purpose of the deal is to shift the narrative in the US – moving away from portraying Ukraine as a charity case and towards a vision in which it can "repay" the aid and provide compensation in the future.

Volker stated that "the Biden administration has been spending taxpayers’ money limitlessly and having no strategy". Meanwhile, now, he added, there is a strategy, and "a way Ukraine can pay them [the US – ed.] back".

He stressed that any financial return from this initiative would only be possible after the war ends and following years of investment in the extraction sector.

Commenting on the investment outlook, Volker stated that large parts of Ukraine remain safe for business and that many of the barriers to investors stem not from the war but from the country’s business climate.

Volker said that it is necessary to clearly identify what is hindering economic development and remove these obstacles.

Background: 

  • On 8 May, Ukraine’s parliament ratified the so-called minerals agreement with the US and approved the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American reconstruction investment fund. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on 12 May.
  • On 13 May, Ukraine signed two commercial agreements with the US International Development Finance Corporation as part of the implementation of the ratified investment fund deal.
  • On 4 June, Ukraine’s parliament approved amendments to the Budget Code to enable the implementation of the US-Ukraine mineral resources agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy to ask Trump about introducing new sanctions against Russia at G7 summit
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: