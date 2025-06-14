Kazakhstan selects Russia's Rosatom to lead its first nuclear power plant project – Reuters

Kazakhstan has chosen Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom to lead an international consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Details: Proposals for the project were also submitted by China’s state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, as well as French and South Korean companies.

It remains unclear which other companies will join the Rosatom-led consortium, and details on the project’s cost and timeline have not been disclosed. Rosatom has not commented on the matter.

The newly established Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency determined that Rosatom’s proposals were the most optimal and advantageous for the project.

"Currently, in accordance with Rosatom's proposals, work has begun on the issue of attracting state export financing from the Russian Federation," the agency stated.

Background: In October 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum in which over 70% of voters supported the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

