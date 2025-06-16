All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian muralist Mykhailo Klymchenko killed in action

Daria LobanokMonday, 16 June 2025, 16:02
Ukrainian muralist Mykhailo Klymchenko killed in action
Mykhailo Klymchenko. Photo: I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television on Facebook

Ukrainian monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko, 49, has been killed in action defending Ukraine.

Source: I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television

Quote: "We have learned of the tragic death of another Karpenko-Karyi graduate, renowned monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko, who graduated from the acting department of the I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television in 1997."

Advertisement:

Details: Klymchenko was a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine and a winner of the VitroProfi international competition of glass art products.

In the 1990s, he worked as an artist at the Lesia Ukrainka National Theatre of Russian Drama. He devoted his last years to creative work.

 
Work by Mykhailo Klymchenko: a fragment of the mosaic St John the Baptist on the Jordan River on the facade of the Church of St John the Baptist in Kharkiv.
Photo: esu.com.ua

Klymchenko was a prominent Ukrainian artist known for his monumental and decorative works, many of which are featured across Kyiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts. His notable pieces include the Archangel Michael mosaic in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Putyvl, the St John the Baptist on the Jordan triptych and stained glass windows of St Nicholas the Wonderworker, Saints Cyril and Methodius and the Great Martyrs Theodore Stratilates and Theodore Tyron in Kharkiv. Other works include Christ Not Made by Hands in the Holy Resurrection Church in Kryvi Kolina, Cherkasy Oblast, and mosaics in the altar arches of the Holy Trinity Church of the Kytaivska Pustyn in Kyiv.

 
Stained glass window Saxophone.
Photo: esu.com.ua
 
Archangel Michael mosaic on the facade of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Putyvl.
Photo: esu.com.ua

Background: The latest data from Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy indicates that 208 artists have been killed since Russia launched the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

culturekilled in actionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
culture
Russian overnight attack damages Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Soloist of Odesa National Opera killed while on volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast
Metropolitan Opera to stage production about deported Ukrainian children – video
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: