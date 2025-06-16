Ukrainian muralist Mykhailo Klymchenko killed in action

Ukrainian monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko, 49, has been killed in action defending Ukraine.

Source: I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television

Quote: "We have learned of the tragic death of another Karpenko-Karyi graduate, renowned monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko, who graduated from the acting department of the I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television in 1997."

Advertisement:

Details: Klymchenko was a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine and a winner of the VitroProfi international competition of glass art products.

In the 1990s, he worked as an artist at the Lesia Ukrainka National Theatre of Russian Drama. He devoted his last years to creative work.

Work by Mykhailo Klymchenko: a fragment of the mosaic St John the Baptist on the Jordan River on the facade of the Church of St John the Baptist in Kharkiv. Photo: esu.com.ua

Klymchenko was a prominent Ukrainian artist known for his monumental and decorative works, many of which are featured across Kyiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts. His notable pieces include the Archangel Michael mosaic in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Putyvl, the St John the Baptist on the Jordan triptych and stained glass windows of St Nicholas the Wonderworker, Saints Cyril and Methodius and the Great Martyrs Theodore Stratilates and Theodore Tyron in Kharkiv. Other works include Christ Not Made by Hands in the Holy Resurrection Church in Kryvi Kolina, Cherkasy Oblast, and mosaics in the altar arches of the Holy Trinity Church of the Kytaivska Pustyn in Kyiv.

Stained glass window Saxophone. Photo: esu.com.ua

Archangel Michael mosaic on the facade of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Putyvl. Photo: esu.com.ua

Background: The latest data from Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy indicates that 208 artists have been killed since Russia launched the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!