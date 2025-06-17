All Sections
WHO official faces criticism for meeting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow

Olena BarsukovaTuesday, 17 June 2025, 20:39
Kluge and Lavrov. Photo: Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Hans Kluge, Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and shook his hand on 16 June 2025, prompting condemnation from Ukrainian officials.

Source: Mykhailo Radutskyi, Ukrainian MP and Chairman of the Committee for National Health 

Details: Radutskyi denounced Kluge’s visit, calling it a step towards Russia’s reintegration into the international community. He noted that Russian media had framed the meeting as WHO’s "recognition" of Russia as a partner.

Quote from Radutskyi: "This is not just a diplomatic signal – it undermines the global stance on isolating the aggressor state. This is especially alarming amid WHO’s financial difficulties due to some countries’ refusal to fund the organisation. Such a meeting may suggest a willingness to compromise with those who flout humanitarian law to secure donor funds."

More details: Radutskyi highlighted Russia’s destruction or damage of over 2,350 Ukrainian medical facilities, including 769 hospitals, since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. He argued that WHO visits to Russia are "unacceptable morally and politically" and damage the organisation’s reputation.

"Instead of condemning and documenting crimes, negotiations are underway with a terrorist state," Radutskyi stated.

Ukraine urged WHO to publicly assess the impact of Russian aggression on its health system, halt visits to Russia, enhance cooperation with Ukrainian authorities and support projects for rebuilding medical facilities, mobile medicine, and psychological aid.

Kluge, posting on X (Twitter), said he discussed with Lavrov "the urgent need to ensure full respect for international humanitarian principles – including the obligation of all parties to refrain from attacks on healthcare facilities." They also addressed health initiatives in Central Asia and cooperation within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Background: WHO has faced severe funding cuts, notably from the United States, leading to having to halve its management staff and shut down some of its programmes. Kluge’s visit coincides with concerns over WHO’s financial stability and diplomatic priorities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

