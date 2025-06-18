All Sections
Ukrainian digital transformation minister names monthly number of cyber attacks against Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 18 June 2025, 17:02
Ukrainian digital transformation minister names monthly number of cyber attacks against Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine experiences approximately 1,000 cyberattacks every month.

Source: Fedorov at the NV event The Great Digital Transformation: Dialogues about the Future, as reported by hromadske

Details: "Believe me, the number of attacks occurring in cyberspace is incredible. We have thousands of attacks every month. The state is doing quite well in this regard," Fedorov said.

He said that almost every employee of the ministry had special AI-based software installed that analyses behaviour on laptops. If there are any anomalies, the system reacts instantly. This means it has already been possible to detect several viruses that even antivirus programs could not see.

Fedorov stressed that it is critically important to respond quickly to such cyberattacks. That is why the Ministry of Digital Transformation has agreed with a major donor to finance cyber security tenders for both state and private entities.

Background: Most cyberattacks in Ukraine remain in the shadows, and only about 20% of them become public.

