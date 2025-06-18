Romanian president sends condolence letter after missile strike on Kyiv
Romanian President Nicușor Dan has sent a letter of condolence to the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania following Russia’s ballistic missile strike on Kyiv that killed over two dozen people.
Source: Ukrainian Embassy in Romania, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest noted that it has received numerous condolence emails regarding the tragedy in Kyiv, including a letter from the Romanian president.
"On my own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Romania, I express my condolences and deep sorrow over the loss of human lives as a result of the brutal attack on the city of Kyiv," the letter reads.
More details: President Dan said Russia continues to demonstrate a reluctance to engage in peace negotiations, persisting with a brutal war that violates international law.
"Romania will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes in defence of its freedom, independence and sovereignty," the letter concludes.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 June 2025, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv, striking a residential high-rise building with a ballistic missile. As of noon on 18 June, the death toll had risen to 28.
- Lithuania summoned the Russian Federation’s chargé d’affaires to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the attack.
- On 18 June, several embassies joined a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims, lowering their flags.
