Romanian president sends condolence letter after missile strike on Kyiv

Romanian President Nicușor Dan has sent a letter of condolence to the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania following Russia’s ballistic missile strike on Kyiv that killed over two dozen people.

Details: The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest noted that it has received numerous condolence emails regarding the tragedy in Kyiv, including a letter from the Romanian president.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Romania, I express my condolences and deep sorrow over the loss of human lives as a result of the brutal attack on the city of Kyiv," the letter reads.

More details: President Dan said Russia continues to demonstrate a reluctance to engage in peace negotiations, persisting with a brutal war that violates international law.

"Romania will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes in defence of its freedom, independence and sovereignty," the letter concludes.

On the night of 16-17 June 2025, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv, striking a residential high-rise building with a ballistic missile. As of noon on 18 June, the death toll had risen to 28.

Lithuania summoned the Russian Federation’s chargé d’affaires to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the attack.

On 18 June, several embassies joined a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims, lowering their flags.

